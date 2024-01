راكيتيتش يقترب من الانضمام لنادي الشباب السعودي

🚨🇸🇦 Ivan Rakitić has informed Sevilla, club and his teammates that he’s set to leave.



Rakitić has accepted to join Al Shabab in Saudi.



It’s just time for formal steps now.



🩺 Medical booked this weekend.

✈️ Travel to Saudi expected on Monday.



Here we go, coming soon 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/VNW5XjkYjg