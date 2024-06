النصر السعودي ينتظر عرضا مغريا لبيع لاعبه

🚨↩️ #AlNassr are open to evaluating offers #Laporte, confirmed. ✅



⏬ Some weeks ago, a 🇪🇸 club made a concrete proposal [~€7m] for Aymeric, considered too low by the 🇸🇦 club.



💰 Other bids - arrived in recent days - are now under evaluation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers https://t.co/mL2Xm9Ytqe pic.twitter.com/BtcWCfk0vA