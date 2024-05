الهلال يتخذ نفس قرار النصر السعودي تجاه نجم مانشستر يونايتد

🚨🎯 #Casemiro remains a main target for the 🇸🇦 League, confirmed.



❌ However, 2 clubs interested in him surprisingly decided to withdraw from the negotiation: #AlNassr and #AlHilal are NO longer in the race.



‼️ To date, #AlAhli and #AlQadisiya are still on the #MUFC player. https://t.co/hpJxH2OWes pic.twitter.com/kJvZyU6bcY