NBA.. مينيسوتا يصعد لنهائي القسم الغربي بدوري السلة الأمريكي

The @Timberwolves' trio STEPPED UP on the road to advance to the Western Conference Finals!



KAT: 23 PTS, 12 REB

Ant: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

McDaniels: 23 PTS, 6 REB



Minnesota's 20-point comeback is the biggest in Game 7 history in the play-by-play era (1997-98). pic.twitter.com/DUKFfaWX5c