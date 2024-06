فينيسيوس جونيور يحطم رقم ميسي بعد 13 عامًا (فيديو)

1 - At 23 years and 325 days, @realmadriden ⚪️⚪️ attacker @Vinijr 🇧🇷 has become the youngest player in history to score in two Champions League finals after doing so in 2022 vs Liverpool, surpassing Leo Messi's record (23a 338d in 2011). Gold. pic.twitter.com/qsnXBu3Vwj