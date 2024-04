الموعد والقنوات الناقلة لمباراة صن داونز والترجي

📽️ 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦:



💥 @ESTunis1919 takes the semi-finals lead with one goal in the 1st leg. #TotalEnergiesCAFCL | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/X8FPsZgN8Y