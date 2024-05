"أنا من مشجعي ميلان الكبار".. مبابي يثير قلق جماهير ريال مدريد (فيديو)

🗣 Mbappè: “Me in Italy? We never know what can happen. When I was a kid I was a fan of #ACMilan, and I always said if I come one day to Italy I’m going to play for Milan… I watch every game of Milan.”



😍 Kylian, cuore Rossonero ❤️🖤pic.twitter.com/HBRxbvNXb7