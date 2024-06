علامات على كذب ميسي.. انتقال الأرجنتيني للهلال أقرب من انضمام نيمار لإنتر ميامي

Lionel Messi has an MSN group chat with Suarez and Neymar, and when asked about recruiting Neymar to Inter Miami, he said 'the truth is, it's difficult now.' 🥲



"He's in Saudi Arabia, and I think he has a year left on his contract. ... I think, for now, no."



(via @infobae) pic.twitter.com/0wGAaU8QLm