أكد تفوقه.. ميسي يصعب مهمة رونالدو في اللحاق به

❗️| RECORD: Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring most non-penalty goals in History.



- Lionel Messi 723 goals ⚽️

- Cristiano Ronaldo 721 goals ⚽️



Messi did it in over 150 less games. That too, carrying a team like Miami 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bZ7Z5Ksmix