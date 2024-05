نجم جيرونا يهزم ليفاندوفسكي وبيلينغهام بالقاضية

🇺🇦✨ 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Artem Dovbyk (26) is the 2023/24 La Liga top scorer! 🥇



He scored 24 goals, 1 more than Sørloth.



Really incredible for his first season in Spanish football, he signed from Dnipro-1 for around just €7m. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/oGTOkl1nwZ