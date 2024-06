إشادة نادرة من لاعب في برشلونة لريال مدريد

“Jude talked about Ancelotti's freestyle based style on individual quality. Do you prefer that or sticking to plan?”



Gundogan: “I’m team Pep, which means sticking to a plan”



“But Real Madrid won CL & overtook Pep’s City?”



Gundogan: “Because football is a game of moments. City… pic.twitter.com/9zZKkT9tHg