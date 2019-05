السويدي ماركوس بيرغ يودع نادي العين الإماراتي برسالة على ”إنستغرام“

View this post on Instagram

Time for a new chapter… Im proud and happy for what I achived here and lm now looking forward to new challenges. I want to say a big thank you to all people in @alainfcae , my teammates for two great seasons with writing club history winning the double and reaching the club world cup final ???????? Thank you coach Zoran and his staff who belived in me and brought me to the club! Thank you #ainawi for the respect and always supporting me through good and bad times ???? I want to wish the club big success and good luck in the future!