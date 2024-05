منافس قوي للاتحاد السعودي على نجم مانشستر سيتي

🚨✨ Two new 🇸🇦 clubs joined the race for Kevin #DeBruyne: #AlQadisiya and #AlIttihad.



‼️ The position of the 🇧🇪 player - whose contract with #ManCity will expire in 2025 - is always the same: he will evaluate any proposals only at the end of the season. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/0UahjuQ4UH