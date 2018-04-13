إنجاز تاريخي.. محمد صلاح لاعب الشهر في الدوري الإنجليزي للمرة الثالثة (صور)

إنجاز تاريخي.. محمد صلاح لاعب الشهر في الدوري الإنجليزي للمرة الثالثة (صور)

حصد النجم المصري محمد صلاح جائزة شهر مارس الماضي لأفضل لاعب في الدوري الإنجليزي.

وهذه المرة الثالثة التي يحرز فيها صلاح جائزة الشهر في الدوري الإنجليزي الموسم الحالي، والثانية على التوالي.

وأعلن الحساب الرسمي للدوري الإنجليزي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي “تويتر” فوز صلاح بالجائزة، ليصبح النجم المصري أول لاعب يحصل على الجائزة 3 مرات في موسم واحد.

وأحرز محمد صلاح لاعب الشهر مرتين من قبل، وكان ذلك عن شهري نوفمبر وفبراير.

وسجل محمد صلاح 6 أهداف بينها 4 على واتفورد في الدوري الإنجليزي، علمًا بأنه يتصدر قائمة هدافي البريميرليغ برصيد 29 هدفًا.

يشار إلى أن ليفربول يحتل المركز الثالث في الدوري الإنجليزي، وصعد إلى نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا وسيلاقي روما.

