سوشيال ميديا الرياضة.. بوغبا يستشهد بحديث الرسول.. ولينغارد يتحدى الحاقدين

⠀ A man came to the Prophet and said, ‘O Messenger of God! Who among the people is the most worthy of my good companionship? The Prophet (PBUH) said: Your mother. The man said, ‘Then who?’ The Prophet said: Then your mother. The man further asked, ‘Then who?’ The Prophet said: Then your mother. The man asked again, ‘Then who?’ The Prophet said: Then your father. (Bukhari, Muslim) Happy Mother’s Day if you still have a mother tell her that you love her and thanks her for everything and always pray her no matter what ❤️????????