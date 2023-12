إيشيفيري هدف برشلونة: لن أجدد عقدي مع ريفر بليت

🚨🇦🇷 Argentinian top talent Claudio Echeverri: “I'm NOT going to renew my contract at River Plate”.



“I'm going to play for the next months and then we see what happens”, told ESPN.



↪️ Contract expires in December 2024.

↪️ Release clause: €25m, up to €30m. pic.twitter.com/yjTXyKvKRC