ترامب: وزير الداخلية “رايان زينك” سيغادر الحكومة نهاية العام

أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، اليوم السبت، أن وزير الداخلية “رايان زينك” سيغادر منصبه مع نهاية العام الحالي، ليصبح آخر مسؤول كبير يغادر الإدارة الأمريكية المثقلة بالأزمات.

وقال ترامب في تغريدة عبر “تويتر”: إن “زينك سيغادر منصبه بعد أن عمل لسنتين، أنجز خلالها الكثير وأريد أن أشكره على خدمته لأمتنا”.

Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation…….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018