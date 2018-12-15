ترامب: وزير الداخلية “رايان زينك” سيغادر الحكومة نهاية العام

ترامب: وزير الداخلية “رايان زينك” سيغادر الحكومة نهاية العام

المصدر: فريق التحرير

أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، اليوم السبت، أن وزير الداخلية “رايان زينك” سيغادر منصبه مع نهاية العام الحالي، ليصبح آخر مسؤول كبير يغادر الإدارة الأمريكية المثقلة بالأزمات.

وقال ترامب في تغريدة عبر “تويتر”: إن “زينك سيغادر منصبه بعد أن عمل لسنتين، أنجز خلالها الكثير وأريد أن أشكره على خدمته لأمتنا”.

وأعلن ترامب أن إدارته ستعلن عن وزير الداخلية الجديد الأسبوع القادم.

