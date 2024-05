الجيش الأمريكي يدمر منصتي إطلاق صواريخ لميليشيا الحوثي

At approximately 8:40 p.m. (Sanaa time) May 28, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two missile launchers in an Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.



Separately, at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time) on May 28, Iranian-backed Houthis… pic.twitter.com/ZfKTYFY6jd