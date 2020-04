لين الشيشكلي تثير غضب السعوديين (فيديو)

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone this is to the people that have accused me of talking smack about #saudiarabia or about #kabsa .. Next time kindly make sure and try to understand others opinion and experience when their frustrated stranded in a different country and not knowing what’s gonna happen and for how long. It’s a scary situation already and we are all here dealing with stress and deadly virus globally. You are not with me to see what I am going through. So if you thought I was being offensive in any way against a country that’s absolutely not the case. Thank you and wishing you a healthy and positive month hopefully with you being home by your families and loved ones♥️???????? #لين_الشيشكلي