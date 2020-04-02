إصابة عارضة الأزياء أليكسينا غراهام بفيروس كورونا (صورة)

أعلنت عارضة أزياء علامة ”فيكتوريا سيكريت“، أليكسينا غراهام، إصابتها بفيروس ”كورونا”.
ونشرت ”غراهام“ (البالغة من العمر 30 عاما) صورة لها على ”إنستغرام“، وعلقت بشأن معاناتها: ”إنه أمر مخيف، كنت أتقيأ على المرحاض بضع مرات خلال اليوم الأول“.
وأضافت: ”لقد شعرت بالحمى في ذلك الوقت، ثم أصبت بقشعريرة شديدة، ثم ضيق في التنفس“.
Little Sister looks after Big Sister ❤️ Thank you Sister!! I was scared, I was in pain and I didn’t know what was to come but you took care of me, you held me, you wiped away my tears and you have been there through each step. When you couldn’t be with me in hospital you were there on the phone. Family, best friend and my nurse at home. Love you ???? Day 5 and I’m getting stronger and feeling better daily ????????. Thank you to the people who sent kind messages, love and good vibes ???? It really meant the world to me and lifted my spirits???? Some People are still not taking this seriously. I see on the news there are still gatherings going on and even house party’s!!Please stay home in isolation alone or with who you live with only!! It’s scary -I was throwing up and on the toilet at the same time multiple times through the first day, the fever appeared and then when It broke I got severe chills, i was light headed, I lost shortness of breath, I lost the ability to be able to speak properly in full sentences,my lungs just wouldn’t let me, my chest was tight, I wasn’t able to get in and out of a bath alone, i needed help to get in and out of bed and even eating became painful!! Please take this seriously and please stay home. Love to you all out there ❤️ Stay safe everyone ???? ???? ???? (the first photo was taken when we had already started self isolation at home, my first symptoms started but I thought I had food poisoning only) #keepsafe #stayhome #lookaftereachother #lookafteryourself Big Thankyou to our health hero’s, Thankyou to the NHS and Thankyou to Key workers in this crazy time ????
ووجهت أليكسينا رسالة لمتابعيها بضرورة البقاء في المنزل، مشيرة إلى أنه تم التقاط الصورة لها عندما عزلت نفسها في المنزل، وبدأت أعراضها الأولى التي كانت تعتقد أنها مجرد تسمم غذائي.
ونشرت أليكسينا -أيضا- صورة لها ولشقيقتها موجهة الشكر لها، وقالت: ”الأخت الصغرى تعتني بالأخت الكبرى.. شكرا أختي“.
???????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????????????: These moments make me so happy!! I hope you come across this video and smile too. We all need smiles, love, kindness and positivity more than ever. Miss my geeks!! ????????♀️ #girlband #gfriends #missingyou #positiveenergyneeded
واستطردت: ”كنت خائفة ولم أكن أعرف ما سيأتي، لكنك اعتنيت بي، أمسكتني ومسحت دموعي وكنت معي في كل خطوة، وعندما كنت لا تستطيعين أن تكوني معي في المستشفى كنت معي على الهاتف“، مؤكدة أن عائلتها أفضل صديق لها، ثم قالت لشقيقتها: ”أحبك في اليوم الخامس.. أصبحت أقوى وأشعر بتحسن يوميا“.
وشاركت أيضا تحديثا إضافيا مع متابعيها البالغ عددهم 772 ألف شخص: ”ما زلت أحاول استيعاب الأمر، لكنني أفضل كثيرا، أردت أن أشكركم جميعا على ردود فعلكم الإيجابية“.
???????????????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????: Just a quick hello guys and to let you know I’m sooo much better. Thank you to everyone who sent messages and sent love, you have no idea how much it helped and how it lifted my spirits????Im still resting and taking it easy- but I am soooo much better and more than anything I wanted to thank you all for your positive vibes. ???? Keep inside, keep safe and love to everyone of you. Xxxxxx