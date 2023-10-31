حفل جوائز الاتحاد الآسيوي لحظة بلحظة

Shui Qingxia is the AFC Women’s Coach of the Year!— AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 31, 2023
The China PR tactician claims the accolade after a successful #WAC2022 campaign which saw the Steel Roses claim the coveted trophy for a record-extending 9th time! #AFCAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/iphYq1lNlc
🇬🇺 Guam Football Association claims the AFC President’s Recognition Award for Grassroots Football in Silver Category!#AFCAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/8hwM4nEj1S— AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 31, 2023
Congratulations to the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) for being honoured with the AFC Regional Association of the Year award! #AFCAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/6evYX63rWg— AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 31, 2023
Congratulations to 🇮🇳 All India Football Federation for winning the AFC President’s Recognition Award for Grassroots Football in Bronze Category!#AFCAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/PZMF262K6W— AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 31, 2023
🏆 جائزة من الفئة البلاتينية لأفضل اتحاد وطني أحرزها الاتحاد الأوزبكي لكرة القدم.#الأفضل_في_اسيا | #جوائز_الاتحاد_الاسيوي #AFCAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/TCXoKo7U5k— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) October 31, 2023
جائزة من الفئة الماسية لأفضل اتحاد وطني توّج بها الاتحاد اللبناني لكرة القدم. 🇱🇧#AFCAwards2022— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) October 31, 2023
#الأفضل_في_اسيا | #جوائز_الاتحاد_الاسيوي pic.twitter.com/4YkUbIySZK
The AFC Diamond of Asia award is presented to Saoud Al Mohannadi of Qatar for his outstanding contributions in enhancing football not only in Qatar, but Asia as a whole. #AFCAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/uOriw0EDUs— AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 31, 2023
🔴 شاهد الآن البث المباشر لوقائع حفل توزيع الجوائز السنوية للاتحاد الآسيوي - الدوحة 2022#AFCAwards2022#الأفضل_في_اسيا | #جوائز_الاتحاد_الاسيوي https://t.co/AHbqq3pOPI— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) October 31, 2023
📸 "التورنيـدو" يصل إلى مقر حفل جوائز الاتحاد الآسيوي#الهلال pic.twitter.com/Zstoc4Ycxp— نادي الهلال السعودي (@Alhilal_FC) October 31, 2023
