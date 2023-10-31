حفل جوائز الاتحاد الآسيوي
حفل جوائز الاتحاد الآسيوي لحظة بلحظة

تغطية مباشرة لحفل جوائز الاتحاد الآسيوي

الصينية شوي كينغزيا تتوج بجائزة أفضل مدربة في قارة آسيا.

جائزة تقدير رئيس الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم للواعدين من الفئة الفضية نالها اتحاد غوام لكرة القدم.

جائزة أفضل اتحاد إقليمي تمّ إسنادها لاتحاد وسط آسيا لكرة القدم.

جائزة تقدير رئيس الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم للواعدين من الفئة البرونزية أحرزها الاتحاد الهندي لكرة القدم.

جائزة من الفئة البلاتينية لأفضل اتحاد وطني توج بها الاتحاد الأوزبكي لكرة القدم.

جائزة من الفئة الماسية لأفضل اتحاد وطني توّج بها الاتحاد اللبناني لكرة القدم.

الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم يكرم الراحل سعود المهندي بجائزة الماسة الآسيوية.

انطلق حفل الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم 2022، بحضور أبرز نجوم القارة، والذي يقام في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة.

وسيعلن خلال الحفل عن جائزة أفضل لاعب في آسيا، التي يتنافس عليها السعودي سالم الدوسري، والقطري المعز علي، والأسترالي ماثيو ليكي.

في المقابل، يتنافس على جائزة أفضل لاعبة كل من: الأسترالية سامانثا كير، والصينية زهانج لينيان، واليابانية ساكي كوماجاي.

ويشهد الحفل تقديم 17 جائزة في الفئات المختلفة، من ضمنها جائزة أفضل اتحاد إقليمي، التي تقدم للمرة الأولى، في حين تمت إعادة تشكيل فئات جوائز أفضل اتحاد وطني، وجوائز تقدير رئيس الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم للواعدين.

الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم

