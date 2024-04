بعد مستواه المخيب.. موقف مبابي من مباراة برشلونة وسان جيرمان

Kylian Mbappe's first-leg stats against Barcelona:



❌No shots on target

🅰️ 0 assists

👥 25% of duels won

⚽️ Lost possession 13 times

🥅 His 7-game scoring streak against Spanish teams came to an end



Barcelona's defence effectively shut him down 🔒 pic.twitter.com/d33S0ZKEQF