بيج رامي في المركز الخامس.. هادي شوبان يتوج بلقب بطل مستر أولمبيا 2022 (فيديو)

THE SANDOW TROPHY IS HEADED TO IRAN! THE PERSIAN WOLF, HADI CHOOPAN, IS YOUR NEW MR. OLYMPIA! HISTORY IS MADE TONIGHT. WOW!



Mr. Olympia Top-5



1. Hadi Choopan

2. Derek Lunsford

3. Nick Walker

4. Brandon Curry

5. Big Ramy



