ما هي "عصا كرة القدم" التي مُنحت لليونيل ميسي؟ (فيديو)

Alejandro Dominguez (President of CONMEBOL) to Messi🐐: "Leo, I announce you the ruler of football, and the best player in history by giving you the Baton (magic stick) of football‼️”



🏆 Lionel 𝗠essi 🏆

Record B𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿. History M𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿.

The greatest 🐐 there is, the… pic.twitter.com/fMRnM5YXuA