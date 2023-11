مارسيلو: كريستيانو رونالدو عرض علي الانضمام لنادي النصر

🗣️🇧🇷 Cristiano Ronaldo tried to sign Marcelo to Al Nassr before the Brazilian decide to move to Copa Libertadores Champions Fluminense, revealed in an interview with O'Jogo.



"We (Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo) talked about it some time ago. I had offers to leave, not just to go… pic.twitter.com/42lkqITiZ1