جيبوتي تعلن إنقاذ طاقم سفينة أصيبت بهجوم حوثي في باب المندب

Today, the Djibouti Port Authority successfully coordinated the safe repatriation of crew members from the Rubymar vessel, the Belize flag, last port Khor Fakkan (U.A. E) and destinated to Belarus. On Feb 18th , the Rubymar was attacked in the southern Red Sea at 10:45 pm,… pic.twitter.com/qMQlrNzxKx