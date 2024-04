April 28 Red Sea Update



Between 1:48 and 2:27 a.m. (Sanaa time), April 28, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) successfully engaged five airborne unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea.



It was determined the UAVs presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition, and… pic.twitter.com/KzVTsX9eA3