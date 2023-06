تقديرا لمكانتها السينمائية.. "المهمة المستحيلة" يحتفي بعرضه الأول في الإمارات

Be part of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One! Catch the stars on the red carpet, receive an exclusive gift bag, & WIN tickets to the films premiere on 26 June in Abu Dhabi by registering for Fan Zone access at: https://t.co/3eO5NFImrR#MIAbuDhabi #abudhabi #tomcruise… pic.twitter.com/MDyq02IebY