لاعبو فريق زامبي يدخلون الملعب لخوض مباراة عبر السور خشية السحر (صور)

This is how Lumwana Radiants players entered the pitch to honor their league game against Green Buffaloes.



They decided to jump through the wall due to the believe that they’ll lose 5-0 if they use the tunnel.



They still lost 2-1. 😅#AfricanFootball#Zambia 🇿🇲⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gNVnopQuCH