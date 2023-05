محمد صلاح يواصل تحطيم الأرقام القياسية بعد هدفه في مباراة ليفربول وبرينتفورد

Mohamed Salah scores 3️⃣0️⃣ goals in a season for a 3rd successive season. He also sets a new CLUB RECORD of scoring in successive home apps



9️⃣ MOHAMED SALAH (Feb-present)

8️⃣ Luis Suarez (Apr 2013-Jan 2014)

8️⃣ Gordon Hodgson (Sept 1927-Mar 1928)

7️⃣ Fernando Torres (Feb-Apr 2008) pic.twitter.com/FnjfP8Od4K