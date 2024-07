فيديوهات أساليب تأديب الأطفال في "تيك توك".. ماذا يقول الخبراء؟

Discipline should start way earlier on than many parents realize and most experts say it should begin around when a baby starts to crawl. No matter how verbal your 1 YO old is, they understand a TON (as long as they’re typically developing) and are very capable of following directions and learning boundaries. My second daughter is much more spirited and prone to tantrums than my frist, but the same techniques have worked on both of them. My kids HAVE to follow our safety rules and there are consequences if they don’t. It’s a lot of fromtloading and hardwork at this age, but then life is so much easier and more fun as they get older because you can trust them to follow directions and stay safe 💗 #childdevelopment #discipline #parentingcoach #viral #xyzabc #baby #toddler #toddlertantrums #tantrum #toddlerlife #toddlertok #18months #babygirl #momtok #momsoftiktok #gentleparenting #strictparents Wholesome mom content Parenting tips Babies and toddlers Baby hacks and tips