زلزال بقوة 5.3 درجة شمالي زغرب عاصمة كرواتيا (صور وفيديو)

قال المركز الألماني لأبحاث العلوم الجغرافية اليوم الأحد إن زلزالا قوته 5.3 درجة وقع إلى الشمال من زغرب عاصمة كرواتيا.

وأضاف المركز الألماني أن مركز الزلزال كان على عمق عشرة كيلومترات، فيما خرج عشرات السكان للشوارع لضمان بعدهم عن الخطر.

Social distancing in times of earthquake emergency in Zagreb, City 6:45 AM pic.twitter.com/N3AZiggcXT — bogata tetka (@IPeronja) March 22, 2020

من ناحية أخرى ذكرت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية أن قوة الزلزال بلغت 5.3 درجة على مقياس ريختر.

Like this Corona is not enough, strong earthquake in Zagreb this morning. Seems all people are ok, some buildings are damaged, top of Zagreb cathedral went down! pic.twitter.com/s1oNnqVIK7 — Herman ???????? (@Herman_Cro) March 22, 2020

وتداول ناشطون عبر مواقع التواصل صورا ومقاطع فيديو لتأثيرات الزلزال على المناطق والمركبات والدمار الذي حل بمختلف الشوارع.

#Croatia Hit by 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake According to preliminary reports, the tremor hit north of Zagreb – the country's capital and largest city. At the moment, there is no official information about casualties or major damage, inflicted by the quake.#Earthquake #TMTV pic.twitter.com/Ekmms8amkb — TrueMe International (@TMTVint) March 22, 2020

بدا في بعض الصور تضرر عدد من السيارات وتأثر بعض المنازل السكنية بشروخ ناجمة عن الزلزال.