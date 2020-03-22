 زلزال بقوة 5.3 درجة شمالي زغرب عاصمة كرواتيا (صور وفيديو) – إرم نيوز‬‎

زلزال بقوة 5.3 درجة شمالي زغرب عاصمة كرواتيا (صور وفيديو)

قال المركز الألماني لأبحاث العلوم الجغرافية اليوم الأحد إن زلزالا قوته 5.3 درجة وقع إلى الشمال من زغرب عاصمة كرواتيا.

وأضاف المركز الألماني أن مركز الزلزال كان على عمق عشرة كيلومترات، فيما خرج عشرات السكان للشوارع لضمان بعدهم عن الخطر.

من ناحية أخرى ذكرت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية أن قوة الزلزال بلغت 5.3 درجة على مقياس ريختر.

وتداول ناشطون عبر مواقع التواصل صورا ومقاطع فيديو لتأثيرات الزلزال على المناطق والمركبات والدمار الذي حل بمختلف الشوارع.

بدا في بعض الصور تضرر عدد من السيارات وتأثر بعض المنازل السكنية بشروخ ناجمة عن الزلزال.

