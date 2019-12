فيفتي سنت: أوبرا وينفري تُهاجم فقط الرجال السود المتهمين بالاعتداء الجنسي

View this post on Instagram

????‍♂️I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife