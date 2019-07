بعد هند القحطاني.. فنانة سورية تعلن دعمها للمثليين (فيديو)

View this post on Instagram

And finally you did it????????????the first song ???????????? I am soooo proud my sunshine ❤️❤️❤️ congratulation ????????????????????????@megaarsheed ・・・ It’s OUT!????????link in bio✨ . This song is the first of many to come. It’s something I’ve worked hard on and I’m more than happy to FINALLYY get to share it with you????????thank you sooo much for all your love and support so far! You guys are legendary ????????????remember to add it to your play list and play it on repeat!! It’ll guaranteed put you in THE mood???????? (I hope at least) hugs ???? . . . . . @amuse.io @spotifysweden @spotify @applemusic #amuse #spotify #music #sweden #stockholm #newrelease #dontgiveafuck #kärlek #water #amsterdam #watchout #love #mega #newmusicfriday