الكشف عن القيمة المالية للفائز بدوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة

A full breakdown of the prize money for #ACLElite:



League Stage Participation: $800k

Round of 16: $200k

Quarter-Finals: $400k

Semi-Finals: $600k

Runner-Up: $4m

Champions: $10m



Total for Champions: $12 million

Total for Runner-Up: $6 million



*𝐴𝑙𝑙 𝑓𝑖𝑔𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑠 𝑈𝑆𝐷 pic.twitter.com/GcKMPsFFWr