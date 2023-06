أليغري يرفض تدريب الهلال

Understand Massimiliano Allegri has rejected an important, verbal proposal from Al Hilal. €20m salary per year until June 2025 ⚪️⚫️🇸🇦



Allegri, never in contact with Al Nassr — the only club was Al Hilal with improved bid on Thursday. He said no as he’s only focused on Juventus. pic.twitter.com/Dz9rsij8rV