تقرير: جوستافو غوميز يوافق على الانضمام للنصر السعودي

🚨💰 #AlNassr are still looking for a new CB and sent an official offer to Gustavo #Gomez (#Palmeiras).



✅ The former #ACMilan player gave his verbal approval to the 🇸🇦's proposal and to start negotiation with his club.



🗣️ Talks now ongoing with the 🇧🇷 team: evolving situation. pic.twitter.com/fRr2BwhtM4