مقابل 20 مليون يورو.. راموس يوافق على ارتداء قميص الأهلي السعودي

🚨🔥 Sergio #Ramos is one step away to land in 🇸🇦.



🤝 The 🇪🇦 CB gave his formal approval to join #AlAhli for €20m/y: the support of the Saudi Ministry of Sports was essential in reaching an agreement.



✍️ Just signature is missing: the finalization of the deal is expected soon. https://t.co/mYMTXPrfW9 pic.twitter.com/Q8kFgWqEmQ