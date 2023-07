رئيس لاتسيو يريد إنهاء صفقة سافيتش والهلال السعودي سريعًا

Lazio president Lotito: “Al Hilal offered less than €50m for Milinković Savić but I want for documents signed — otherwise he’ll travel for pre season camp” 🔵🇸🇦



“In 2018, I rejected €140m bid from AC Milan for Milinković… and I’ve no regrets about that”, he told Messaggero. pic.twitter.com/zP69N2p05p