أندريه أونانا ينفعل على ماغواير بعد خطئه في مباراة مانشستر يونايتد ودورتموند (فيديو)

My favorite moment of the match. Onana yelling at Maguire 😂😂. This exactly what De Gea suffered at his hands, only difference is that De Gea never had the same commanding presence. Maguire needs to leave #MUFC. Sell him now!



Pellistri Antony #MUNBVB Van Der Beek Mount Sancho pic.twitter.com/AQxCHHmDxk