دي ماريا يعلن رسميا اعتزاله دوليًا بعد كوبا أمريكا 2024

🚨 Ángel Di Maria: “I will leave Argentina national team after Copa América — it’s over for me”, told Todo Pasa. 🇦🇷



“I hugged Messi at PSG and told him: the only thing I'm grateful for is to have been able to play with you in a club, to be able to see you every day”. ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/Pa37yaJEzQ