تقرير: ديمبلي يحسم موقفه من الرحيل عن برشلونة

🚨 Ousmane Dembélé wants to stay at Barcelona. 🇪🇸



PSG informed Dembélé’s agent that they would pay his €50m release clause but the player would prefer to stay put.



If Dembélé doesn’t move, he’d be giving up a higher salary at PSG and €25m of the release clause. 👀… pic.twitter.com/8QkvR6527l