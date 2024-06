ليس الكعبي.. مكالمة مورينيو تغير خطط نجم المغرب

🚨💰 #Fenerbahce are ready to send an offer of ~€15m to #Sevilla for #EnNesyri.



↩️ The 🇪🇦 club is open to letting him go for €20m: talks will continue in the next few days.



📞 Green light from the 🇲🇦 for the transfer after receiving Mourinho's call, as @ramirezmaximodc said. pic.twitter.com/m4tkOrDgw2