الهلال يحسم مصير ماتيوس بيريرا

🚨✍️ Matheus #Pereira, in the match vs #Cuiaba, scored his 3rd gol in the 🇧🇷 Serie A this season.



🤝 As told, #Cruzeiro reached an agreement with #AlHilal for his permanent transfer and already finalized a new contract with the player until 2026: done deal. 🐓⚽ @Lemos_Santos https://t.co/J1aKIUHakV pic.twitter.com/C2WVblNijo