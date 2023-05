نونو سانتو يطلب إنهاء عقده مع نادي الاتحاد السعودي

🚨🔥 EXCL | Nuno Espirito Santo asked to terminate his contract with #AlIttihad: some 🇪🇺 clubs are interested to sign him and he wants to take this opportunity.



🗣️ His agent is working with the 🇸🇦 club to resolve the agreement by mutual consent after the end of the season. 🐓⚽️ pic.twitter.com/O0dToYzidF