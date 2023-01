كشف موقف نادي النصر من رحيل تاليسكا وفينسنت أبوبكر بعد ضم كريستيانو رونالدو

🚨❌ #Talisca, to date #AlNasr have no plans to let the 🇧🇷 player go. Confirmed. ✅



📌 An offensive player that could leave the 🇸🇦 club is instead Vincent #Aboubakar, if a suitable offer will arrive. As already told, a 🇹🇷 club shown interest in the 🇨🇲 player. 🐓⚽ @Lemos_Santos pic.twitter.com/IyZTR0Q6OA