في عيد ميلاده الـ39.. 10 أرقام تجعل رونالدو ضمن الأعظم في التاريخ

Happy birthday to Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 39 years old today. 🎂



🏆 33 club trophies, including 5 Champions Leagues

🇵🇹 1 EURO’s and 1 Nations League

🥇 5 Ballon d’Or

👟 4 Golden Shoe

⚽️ Top scorer in the history of the Champions League

🐐 Top scorer in history pic.twitter.com/bKNdNxQTi1