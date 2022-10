تبادل لكمات بين اللاعبين في ديربي شمال ويلز (فيديو)

Looking at this footage, it all starts a good minute or so before with punches thrown and that's why the first reds were shown. @NoelMooney13 @ArdalNorthern @rhylfc @Bangor1876 @BangorWalesNews @rjournal @NWalesLiveSport @YClwbPelDroed @BBCWalesNews https://t.co/a1PHPMY4PQ pic.twitter.com/4WfqyYN7wN