شادي رياض على أعتاب الدوري الإنجليزي

🚨🔵🔴 Crystal Palace are closing in on deal to sign Chadi Riad from Real Betis as new centre back.



Understand formal proposal has been sent for €12m plus €2m add-ons, deal being finalised between clubs.



Chadi Riad already said yes to #CPFC.



Here we go, soon 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Z3p8SP5Cv3