وكيل أشرف حكيمي يحسم موقف اللاعب من العودة إلى إنتر ميلان

Alejandro Camano, agent of Achraf Hakimi to @TVPlayOfficial:



"I know he made many at #Inter happy, but I think it's a finished story. I don't know about the future, but PSG is talking about the possibility of continuing with (Achraf) Hakimi for a long time."



